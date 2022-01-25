Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after officers found over 2.2 pounds of meth in their apartment Monday afternoon.

Detectives with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Tamara and William Bacon’s apartment in the 3800 block of Terra Trace.

Authorities say they found six bags of methamphetamine in their master bedroom, totaling over 2.2 pounds.

According to an affidavit, they also found a loaded handgun and over $1,700 in cash.

Officials say William told them that he had been dealing meth since October 2021.

They also say William is a serious violent felon who was previously convicted of dealing methamphetamine.

Both William and Tamara were arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

