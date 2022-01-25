Birthday Club
1 man dies in Hopkins Co. crash Monday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials say a man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

That was in the 4800 block of Rose Creek Road in Nebo.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found that 77-year-old Terry Childers was trapped in his truck at the bottom of a large ditch.

They say he was unresponsive.

According to officials, evidence showed that he was driving east of Rose Creek Road when they say for unknown reasons, the truck crossed the westbound lane and off the roadway.

They say the truck overturned during the accident.

Authorities say Childers was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.

