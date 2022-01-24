WWII veteran & P-47 pilot passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community has lost another WWII Veteran.

Allen G. Sanderson was a volunteer at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

He was also P-47 pilot during WWII, flying 118 missions in Africa and Italy in a Thunderbolt built in Evansville, Indiana.

Wartime Museum officials say Allen was born in Roanoke, Virginia on November 17, 1922, and enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps on July 29, 1943, at the age of 19 after war was declared on Germany, Japan and Italy. He received his commission and wings on July 29,1943.

Allen was a member of the 64th Fighter Squadron (Black Scorpions), 57th fighter Group, 87th Fighter Wing and 12th Air Force stationed at Alto Air Base in Corsica.

He was a fighter pilot with combat missions in North Africa, Europe and two missions over the beaches of Normandy on D-Day in 1944.

Allen earned the rank of Major and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Three Air Medals for his outstanding accomplishments and service during WWII.

After his honorable discharge on July 2, 1947, Allen then served in the Army Reserves until February of 1950. On April 8, 2019, The Honorable Larry Buchon of Indiana honored Allen by entering his name into the Congressional Record in the United States House of Representatives.

Allen moved to Evansville in the late 50s and retired from American General Finance after 35 years in the banking business in 1985. He was involved with Hadi Shrine for over 50 years, the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the greater Evansville Lenders Association, Evansville Credit Bureau, Boy Scouts and commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1972.

As a volunteer at the museum, one of Allen’s goals was to get a locally made P-47 Thunderbolt back to Evansville to educate future generations, which happened in October 2020.

Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. where full military rites will be rendered by the Vanderburgh County Retired Veterans.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

