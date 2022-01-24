Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

WATCH: Holcomb to mark conclusion of Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury

(MilBases.com)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb and Major General R. Dale Lyles are set to host an update to conclude Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury Monday morning.

Holcomb is also set to present an evacuee-created mural.

In October 2021, Afghan refugees began arriving at Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury to await resettlement.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being...
Mt. Vernon Mayor: Dog scheduled to be euthanized stolen from kennel
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
Firefighters respond to Evansville house fire
GPD: Inmate escapes Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Left: Ronald Lemon. Right: Sidnee Roberts.
Officers: Fentanyl & meth found during traffic stop, 2 people arrested

Latest News

Kid Rock coming to Ford Center
Ky. bill could let kids use mental health as an excuse
Interview with Laura Day on House Bill 44.
Interview with Laura Day on House Bill 44
Oakland City Eagles building coming down.
Oakland City Eagles building coming down