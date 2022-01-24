WATCH: Holcomb to mark conclusion of Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb and Major General R. Dale Lyles are set to host an update to conclude Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury Monday morning.

Holcomb is also set to present an evacuee-created mural.

In October 2021, Afghan refugees began arriving at Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury to await resettlement.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 10 a.m. Central Time.

