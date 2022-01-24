Traffic Alert: Roads blocked off for EPD escort detail Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department will be blocking intersections and roadways to conduct an escort detail Tuesday morning.

EPD says officers will be assisting in moving a large electrical transformer beginning at 9:00 a.m.

They say it will take up two lanes of traffic, and the route will start at 4500 Upper Mount Vernon Road.

The following intersections and roadways will be blocked during the escort:

- West on Upper Mount Vernon

- South on University Parkway

- East on 62

- South on South Barker Ave.

- West on Broadway Ave.

- South on Tekoppel Ave.

- East on Dixie Flyer Rd.

Officials are asking people to avoid those roadways and to expect delays if you are traveling between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

