Traffic Alert: Debris removal to close Muhlenberg Co. roads Tues.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Debris removal is scheduled for Tuesday in Muhlenberg County.

Drivers should expect road closures on KY 81 and KY 175.

KY 81 - closure between MP 5.00 - 6.029 / between Bremen and CSX RR

KY 175 - closure between MP 15 - 18.96 / between KY 423 and KY 81

Crews will work from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Drivers will have to fine alternate routes during the closures.

School bus drivers will be able to access their routes.

