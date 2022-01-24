Traffic Alert: Debris removal to close Muhlenberg Co. roads Tues.
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Debris removal is scheduled for Tuesday in Muhlenberg County.
Drivers should expect road closures on KY 81 and KY 175.
- KY 81 - closure between MP 5.00 - 6.029 / between Bremen and CSX RR
- KY 175 - closure between MP 15 - 18.96 / between KY 423 and KY 81
Crews will work from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Drivers will have to fine alternate routes during the closures.
School bus drivers will be able to access their routes.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.