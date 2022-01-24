Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Debris removal to close Muhlenberg Co. roads Tues.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Debris removal is scheduled  for Tuesday in Muhlenberg County. 

Drivers should expect road closures on KY 81 and KY 175.

  • KY 81 - closure between MP 5.00 - 6.029 / between Bremen and CSX RR
  • KY 175 - closure between MP 15 - 18.96 / between KY 423 and KY 81

Crews will work from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Drivers will have to fine alternate routes during the closures.

School bus drivers will be able to access their routes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being...
Mt. Vernon Mayor: Dog scheduled to be euthanized stolen from kennel
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
Firefighters respond to Evansville house fire
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
GPD: Inmate escapes Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Henderson Chamber
Henderson Chamber and Downtown Partnership merging
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Surveillance of robbery at Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon.
Authorities looking for suspect after Corydon business robbed at gunpoint
Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury to end this week