OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Both eastbound lanes of the Owensboro bypass are closed.

Dispatchers say there is an accident. It looks like a semi off the road just past Highway 54.

Dispatchers said just before 3:30 p.m. Monday that lanes are expected to be shutdown for one to two hours.

Traffic backup on Owensboro bypass (WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.