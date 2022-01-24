Scattered A.M. Snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A warm front will cycle through elevating temps into the upper 40s. Cloudy with scattered light snow early then a chance of light rain during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy and colder with lows temps in the upper teens.

Tuesday, becoming partly to mostly sunny and colder as high temperatures drop into the upper 20s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and bitter cold as lows drop to 10-degrees.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and unseasonably cold as high temps only climb into the lower 20s.

