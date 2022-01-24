Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Police: Break in suspect shot by resident

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man who tried to break into a home was shot by the resident.

They say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kimber Lane.

Police say a woman called 911 because a stranger was inside her fence, yelling at her dog, and trying to break in through the sliding-glass door.

She told dispatchers she yelled at the man, but he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her.

They say the woman ran upstairs to get her fiancé for help.

Police say he ran downstairs and saw the man throwing things and the glass door.

They say the resident grabbed his gun and yelled several times for the suspect to stop.

Police say the suspect then grabbed a shovel and shattered the door.

That’s when they say the resident fired one shot at the man.

Police say he walked away from the door, but officers found him when they arrived.

They say he wouldn’t obey commands at first, but finally complied.

Police say they found he did have a gun.

He was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

His name has not yet been released, but will once he’s out of the hospital.

Police say he faces several charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being...
Mt. Vernon Mayor: Dog scheduled to be euthanized stolen from kennel
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
Firefighters respond to Evansville house fire
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
GPD: Inmate escapes Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Debris removal to close Muhlenberg Co. roads Tues.
Henderson Chamber
Henderson Chamber and Downtown Partnership merging
Surveillance of robbery at Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon.
Authorities looking for suspect after Corydon business robbed at gunpoint
Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury to end this week