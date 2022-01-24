Police: Break in suspect shot by resident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man who tried to break into a home was shot by the resident.

They say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kimber Lane.

Police say a woman called 911 because a stranger was inside her fence, yelling at her dog, and trying to break in through the sliding-glass door.

She told dispatchers she yelled at the man, but he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her.

They say the woman ran upstairs to get her fiancé for help.

Police say he ran downstairs and saw the man throwing things and the glass door.

They say the resident grabbed his gun and yelled several times for the suspect to stop.

Police say the suspect then grabbed a shovel and shattered the door.

That’s when they say the resident fired one shot at the man.

Police say he walked away from the door, but officers found him when they arrived.

They say he wouldn’t obey commands at first, but finally complied.

Police say they found he did have a gun.

He was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

His name has not yet been released, but will once he’s out of the hospital.

Police say he faces several charges.

