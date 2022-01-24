Oakland City Eagles building coming down

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The historic Oakland City Eagles building is officially coming down.

A fire destroyed it in December.

A post on the Schaefer Farms & Excavating Facebook says crews will start removing it Monday.

Officials say the fire started upstairs in the two-story building.

People were inside when it happened but got out safely.

According to our last report, the Eagles said they plan to rebuild, but they don’t know when or how it will happen yet.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.