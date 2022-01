POSEY CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As COVID cases climb in schools, the MSD of Mt. Vernon and MSD of North Posey announced they’re moving to virtual learning.

[Closings list]

That starts Monday.

Officials say this will last until Wednesday.

M-S-D of Mt. Vernon says lunch will be provided for students from 11 to 12.

You can find those locations below.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.