By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks is back home. He was shot in the line of duty back in September. Now, law enforcement is celebrating his return.

The State Department is ordering the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country. This comes amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities are investigating after five people were found dead in a Milwaukee home over the weekend. Police say autopsies are scheduled for today.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being...
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business.
Monday Sunrise Headlines 1/24
Deputy Bryan Hicks receives warm homecoming from area law enforcement
