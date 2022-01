EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new animal at Mesker Park Zoo.

Joey the Tapir is the newest resident at Amazonia.

Zoo officials say he’s three-years-old and is from Palm Beach Zoo.

A year ago, the zoo announced they lost Huey the Baird’s Tapir to health issues.

