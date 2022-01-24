Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

At least 9 shots fired so far this month in Owensboro

(KPTV file image.)
By Brady Williams and Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The newest case of shots fired Monday in Owensboro caused a school’s dismissal to be delayed.

Police say there was a firearm discharge in the area of 9th and Holly. We are working to get more details about the case.

That intersection is just .1 mile from Cravens Elementary, where the incident caused students and staff to stay inside the building at dismissal time.

After a short time, the dismissal resumed.

This makes at least nine incidents where guns have been fired in the city in January.

Many of the cases involve juveniles, and do involve people getting hurt.

We are getting stats from police, and will have a report tonight on 14 News.

Here is a map showing dates and general locations of the other shootings in Owensboro this month.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being...
Mt. Vernon Mayor: Dog scheduled to be euthanized stolen from kennel
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
Firefighters respond to Evansville house fire
GPD: Inmate escapes Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center

Latest News

Traffic backup on Owensboro bypass
Semi off the road closes EB Owensboro bypass
Joey the Tapir
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new Tapir
Traffic Alert: Roads blocked off for EPD escort detail Tuesday
Allen G. Sanderson
WWII veteran & P-47 pilot passes away