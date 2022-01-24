At least 9 shots fired so far this month in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The newest case of shots fired Monday in Owensboro caused a school’s dismissal to be delayed.

Police say there was a firearm discharge in the area of 9th and Holly. We are working to get more details about the case.

That intersection is just .1 mile from Cravens Elementary, where the incident caused students and staff to stay inside the building at dismissal time.

After a short time, the dismissal resumed.

This makes at least nine incidents where guns have been fired in the city in January.

Many of the cases involve juveniles, and do involve people getting hurt.

We are getting stats from police, and will have a report tonight on 14 News.

Here is a map showing dates and general locations of the other shootings in Owensboro this month.

