Ky. bill could let kids use mental health as an excuse

House Bill 44 making its way through Frankfort
(WRDW)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Health officials say there is a mental health crisis nationwide among our youth.

A bill making its way through the Kentucky Statehouse could allow commonwealth students to help address those needs.

Last week, we told you about House Bill 44.

The bill would ensure local school districts have policies in place so students could use mental or behavioral health as an excuse for an absence.

We spoke with Laura Day, an outpatient therapist at RiverValley Behavioral Health, about what the bill could mean for students.

You can watch that interview below.

