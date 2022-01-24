Birthday Club
Indiana lawmakers waiting on Supreme Court abortion decision

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers are holding off on pursuing major anti-abortion action as they await a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could roll back abortion rights across the country.

That Supreme Court decision isn’t expected until after the state legislative session ends in March.

Indiana lawmakers might ask Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to call the Legislature into a special session so they could take action without having to wait until 2023.

Republican Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne said she wants to wait and enact restrictions that are going to be allowed by the high court.

