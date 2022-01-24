Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A local pastor is accused of stealing items from a Muhlenberg County business.

Greenville police say 45-year-old Blakely Vaughn is accused of taking items from the Opportunity Center and used its credit card to make unlawful purchases.

Officers say he’s the pastor of the Oasis Church in Hanson and a former employee of the center.

Officials say they found a large portion of the stolen items when serving a search warrant.

Vaughn has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.