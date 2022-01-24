Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A local pastor is accused of stealing items from a Muhlenberg County business.

Greenville police say 45-year-old Blakely Vaughn is accused of taking items from the Opportunity Center and used its credit card to make unlawful purchases.

Officers say he’s the pastor of the Oasis Church in Hanson and a former employee of the center.

Officials say they found a large portion of the stolen items when serving a search warrant.

Vaughn has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being...
Mt. Vernon Mayor: Dog scheduled to be euthanized stolen from kennel
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
Firefighters respond to Evansville house fire
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
GPD: Inmate escapes Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center
Left: Ronald Lemon. Right: Sidnee Roberts.
Officers: Fentanyl & meth found during traffic stop, 2 people arrested

Latest News

Ky. bill could let kids use mental health as an excuse
Interview with Laura Day on House Bill 44.
Interview with Laura Day on House Bill 44
Oakland City Eagles building coming down.
Oakland City Eagles building coming down
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear to hold COVID update