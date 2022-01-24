Henderson County Public Library hosting visioning session

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Public Library officials are hosting the first of several “visioning sessions” Tuesday night.

Officials say they want to know what you’d like to see at the library.

The visioning sessions are a way for the library and its staff to bring in the community and come up with a vision for the changes that should be made.

They say they want to come up with a 5-year plan for the library.

“We’re the Henderson County Public Library, so, you know, the best thing that we can do is make sure that we’re serving the public,” says library director, Shannon Sandefur. “It’s easy to sort of sit in our office and say this is what we need to do and watch it flop, or we can bring the community to the table and ask them, what do you need us to do? So that way we can succeed.”

Tuesday’s session is set for 5:30 p.m. at the library.

There will also be visioning sessions on Feb. 15 and Feb. 23.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.