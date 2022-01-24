Henderson Chamber and Downtown Partnership merging

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Henderson Partnership have announced they will merge beginning April 1.

Officials say they the boards of each organization made the decision after a two-month study by a merger committee.

With the merger, DHP will become a division of the Chamber, which is located at 114 N. Main St. in downtown Henderson, and will continue to organize events and work on its other goals.

Officials say DHP’s previous events, including Porchfest, July 4th Fireworks Celebration and Art Hop, will continue.

“We are encouraged and excited to see these two entities coming back together and working as one to grow Henderson and Henderson County,” said Doug Lawson, chairman of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

“This is an example of what can happen when we decide to put the future of our community first,” DHP Director Lindsay Locasto added. “The future is bright, and we are all looking forward to seeing the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Henderson Partnership and the entire community flourish under common leadership and direction.”

Locasto explained that there will be “one streamlined membership” to both organizations with all members enjoying the benefits previously offered by each organization.

There had been 48 businesses that invested in memberships to both organizations that will now need only one to get every benefit available.

“The membership will present a greater value,” Locasto said, “and will be in the best interest of the community.”

The Chamber will hire a full-time staff member to assist with event planning and the DHP’s other initiatives that will now be added to the work of the Chamber’s Workforce/Education, Agriculture, Government Affairs and Membership missions.

“The Chamber and DHP share the same mission of advancing the interests of Henderson County businesses with DHP focusing specifically on businesses downtown,” said Sean Wilder, board chairman for DHP. “It makes perfect sense for us to combine our efforts to pursue our common goals rather than continuing to work in parallel. We believe that the whole of the two organizations will be much greater than the sum of its parts.”

