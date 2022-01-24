Dunham awaiting Yankees’ spring training after impressing in first minor league season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Tri-State Hot Stove League’s Night of Memories brought many stars to Evansville last weekend. One of the local athletes in attendance was Reitz graduate Elijah Dunham, who’s a rising star in professional baseball, and 14 Sports caught up with him.

The Indiana Hoosier alumnus spent last year turning heads within the New York Yankees organization. Dunham played in two levels of class ‘A’ ball this past summer, hitting .263 with 13 home runs. He also played in the Arizona fall league, where he hit a robust .357 with two bombs.

Dunham is now waiting to find out where he will report this spring, as the Major League Baseball lockout has put everything on hold.

“There’s no communication, so and I’m okay with it - it doesn’t bother me. It’s just like they’re doing their thing worrying about the lockout and everything,” Dunham said. “The Yankees haven’t said anything yet, they just have our player development guys calling in, checking on us, making sure we’re doing like our regimens they give us to, and make sure we’re working and not just sitting on our butts during this time. When they tell me when to report, I’ll be ready. I put my head down, and it’s like, this is the work I’m gonna put in each day. I’m gonna get in the gym. I’m gonna get in the cage. I’m gonna go throw, do my defensive work. I try not to think about the future. I just try to think about the day at hand, and it’s really keeping me disciplined.”

Dunham says he’s been training with Southridge graduate and Chicago White Sox first-round pick, Colson Montgomery, and says they have become good friends.

