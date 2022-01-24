Birthday Club
Deputy Bryan Hicks receives warm homecoming from area law enforcement

Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks returned home on Friday – four months after he was shot in the head in the line of duty.(Source: Keith Hicks)
By Brady Williams
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - When Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the line of duty, many weren’t sure when they would see him back in Posey County.

[PREVIOUS: Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks returns home following months of recovery in hospital]

Sheriff Tom Latham told 14 News on Sunday that Hicks’ recovery and return to Posey County after only four months is nothing short of a miracle.

“Bryan is a very dedicated person,” Sheriff Latham said. “This just goes to show and prove how dedicated of a person he is. Being able to overcome what he has been able to overcome is miraculous.”

On Friday, Deputy Hicks was let out of the hospital.

Latham said he’s been following along and providing support through the whole process.

“I have seen him on several occasions since he’s been home,” he said. “His spirits are high. He’s focused on getting better.”

He said what happened to his deputy was a nightmare - a situation no one ever wants to deal with, but the compassion of the community has shown him that there can be good in a terrible situation.

“There’s no words that can describe how it makes the agency and Bryan and his family feel with the support,” he said. “I just ask for continued prayers for Bryan and his family as he continues this battle to get better.”

He said they look forward to him recovering even more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

