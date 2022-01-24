Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Chicago girl, 8, dies after being struck by stray bullet

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say an 8-year-old girl who died after being shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on Chicago’s Southwest Side has been identified.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the girl Sunday as Melissa Ortega. Family members organizing an online effort to pay for funeral services say the girl and her mother moved to Chicago from Mexico last year.

A police report says Melissa was walking with her mother on Saturday afternoon when someone fired at a 26-year-old man, who police believe was the intended target.

Melissa Ortega, 8, died after being shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on...
Melissa Ortega, 8, died after being shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on Chicago’s Southwest Side.(Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

The girl was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The man police believe was the intended target was shot in the back and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened amid a spike in homicides in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being...
Mt. Vernon Mayor: Dog scheduled to be euthanized stolen from kennel
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
Firefighters respond to Evansville house fire
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
GPD: Inmate escapes Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center
Left: Ronald Lemon. Right: Sidnee Roberts.
Officers: Fentanyl & meth found during traffic stop, 2 people arrested

Latest News

Monday Sunrise Headlines 1/24
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Girl, 8, fatally shot by gunman targeting someone else in Chicago
Monday Sunrise Headlines 1/24
Monday Sunrise Headlines 1/24
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial to begin for officers accused of violating Floyd’s rights
United States officials say a Russian military invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment.
Ukraine preps for possible Russian military action