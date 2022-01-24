Brackets unveiled for IHSAA girls basketball sectionals
Girls sectionals begin February 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - With just one week remaining in the high school girls basketball regular season, postseason action is about to tip off across the Hoosier State.
On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association held its annual blind sectional draw, where each team found out who they will play against in the opening round of the state tournament.
All of the sectional championship games will be played on Saturday, February 5.
The IHSAA sectional pairings are listed below:
CLASS 4A
Sectional 16 at Harrison
Game 1: Reitz (9-9) vs. Harrison (3-15)
Game 2: North (15-3) vs. Jasper (4-16)
Game 3: Central (7-14) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Castle (15-4) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
CLASS 3A
Sectional 31 at Washington
Game 1: Princeton (9-8) vs. Vincennes Lincoln (13-8)
Game 2: Washington (18-3) vs. Linton-Stockton (12-7)
Game 3: Sullivan (17-4) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Pike Central (4-15) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
Sectional 32 at Gibson Southern
Game 1: Gibson Southern (14-6) vs. Boonville (7-12)
Game 2: Memorial (17-4) vs. Mount Vernon (4-16)
Game 3: Bosse (0-21) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Heritage Hills (11-8) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
CLASS 2A
Sectional 47 at North Knox
Game 1: North Knox (15-6) vs. Mitchell (11-7)
Game 2: South Knox (11-10) vs. Eastern Greene (16-5)
Game 3: Paoli (14-7) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Loogootee (6-15) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
Sectional 48 at Forest Park
Game 1: Southridge (10-10) vs. North Posey (8-10)
Game 2: South Spencer (15-5) vs. Forest Park (17-3)
Game 3: Tell City (3-15) vs. Mater Dei (12-9)
Game 4: Perry Central (6-14) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 6: Championship
CLASS 1A
Sectional 63 at North Daviess
Game 1: Shoals (5-13) vs. Barr-Reeve (7-13)
Game 2: Orleans (4-16) vs. Vincennes Rivet (15-5)
Game 3: Washington Catholic (3-12) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: North Daviess (7-13) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
Sectional 64 at Wood Memorial
Game 1: Tecumseh (13-7) vs. Springs Valley (11-9)
Game 2: Wood Memorial (6-11) vs. Northeast Dubois (14-4)
Game 3: Cannelton (7-12) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Championship
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.