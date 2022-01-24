Authorities looking for suspect after Corydon business robbed at gunpoint

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery in Corydon.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say it happened around 9:30 Sunday at Eagles Convenient Mart.

They say the store was robbed at gunpoint.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

