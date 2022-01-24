Birthday Club
Authorities looking for suspect after Corydon business robbed at gunpoint

Surveillance of robbery at Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon.
Surveillance of robbery at Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery in Corydon.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say it happened around 9:30 Sunday at Eagles Convenient Mart.

They say the store was robbed at gunpoint.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

