Arctic blasts this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday’s temps in the upper 40′s were short-lived. A series of shots of Arctic air will keep the Tri-State below normal for most of the week ahead. Skies will clear on Tuesday with a low of 12 and highs in the lower 30s. Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest of the week with lows in the single digits and highs in the middle 20s, despite sunny skies. Thursday will provide a bit of a whipsaw as temps start in the teens but shoot up to the 40s in the afternoon. A second round of frigid air dives into the region on Thursday night and may trigger a few snow showers and temps plunge back into the mid 20s Friday morning. Dry for the weekend with lows near 20 and highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.