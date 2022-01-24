Birthday Club
Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.

According to CBP, officers targeted three shipments that contained boxes with hundreds of the popular fidget toys.

Officials say the toys had copyright and trademark infringements and were seized for being counterfeit.

The shipments came from Shenzhen, China, the same shipper location responsible for many seized counterfeit COVID vaccination cards.

Fidget popper toys mimic the popping of plastic bubble wrap and grew in popularity in 2020.

Many children now trade them with their friends for fun.

