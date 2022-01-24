Birthday Club
35 more COVID patients at Deaconess hospitals since Friday

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess officials say 35 more people are hospitalized with COVID-19 since their last update.

They now show 183 COVID patients are in their hospitals.

The number of those patients in the ICU and on ventilators has shifted slightly. Monday, they reported 43 patients in the ICU. Of those 26 are on ventilators. 24 of them are not vaccinated.

As of Friday, the pandemic total in Indiana was 1,524,527 cases and 19,992 deaths.

Monday numbers have not yet been updated

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

As of Friday, here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 48,959 cases, 530 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 11,418 cases, 152 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 17,207 cases, 215 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,975 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 5,616 cases, 48 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 9,749 cases, 126 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,574 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,278 cases, 45 deaths

