Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Mt. Vernon Mayor: Dog scheduled to be euthanized stolen from kennel

A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being...
A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being housed on Friday night, according to the Mayor's Office.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being housed on Friday night.

According to Mayor G. William Curtis, the dog attacked a child last January, and after a long road of appeals in court, it was ultimately ruled Thursday the dog would be euthanized

A statement from the Mayor’s Office says a vigilante broke in and stole the dog.

“The fact that one or more citizens are not only unable to accept the decision of our local trial court, Indiana Court of Appeals and Indiana Supreme Court, but chose to take matters in their own hands it in their own hands to violate Court Orders, saddens me, embarrasses me, and angers me,” Mayor Curtis said in the statement. “To disagree with the court’s decision is every citizen’s right. To take the law into their own hands is the act of a vigilante.”

The director of the Posey County Humane Society says the kennels do not have locks, and there are no cameras in the facility.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Ronald Lemon. Right: Sidnee Roberts.
Officers: Fentanyl & meth found during traffic stop, 2 people arrested
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks returned to his home on Friday after over four months...
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks returns home following months of recovery in hospital
K9 Ali
VCSO says goodbye to K9 Ali

Latest News

JD Sheth Foundation providing affordable housing for veterans
JD Sheth Foundation providing affordable housing for veterans
JD Sheth Foundation providing affordable housing for veterans
JD Sheth Foundation providing affordable housing for veterans
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
Firefighters respond to Evansville house fire
Owensboro Police Department investigating shooting; one juvenile injured
Owensboro Police Department investigating shooting; one juvenile injured