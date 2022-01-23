Mt. Vernon Mayor: Dog scheduled to be euthanized stolen from kennel

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being housed on Friday night.

According to Mayor G. William Curtis, the dog attacked a child last January, and after a long road of appeals in court, it was ultimately ruled Thursday the dog would be euthanized

A statement from the Mayor’s Office says a vigilante broke in and stole the dog.

“The fact that one or more citizens are not only unable to accept the decision of our local trial court, Indiana Court of Appeals and Indiana Supreme Court, but chose to take matters in their own hands it in their own hands to violate Court Orders, saddens me, embarrasses me, and angers me,” Mayor Curtis said in the statement. “To disagree with the court’s decision is every citizen’s right. To take the law into their own hands is the act of a vigilante.”

The director of the Posey County Humane Society says the kennels do not have locks, and there are no cameras in the facility.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.