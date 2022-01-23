JD Sheth Foundation providing affordable housing for veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The JD Sheth Foundation is looking for veterans in need of affordable housing.

Jaimie Sheth, founder of the JD Sheth Foundation, said in the near future, they would like to expand their domestic housing projects in Evansville.

“We would love to be able to provide affordable housing for all,” she said. “So anyone who can qualify for a JD Sheth home would be able to apply.”

But those are plans for later.

Right now, the first phase of their plan is to build three two-bedroom homes for veterans, and they need applicants.

“Veterans have their own barriers, so it’s been a little bit of a struggle to find somebody that qualifies,” Sheth said.

When foundation leaders set out on the project, they wanted to give these homes to Evansville veterans who are women.

Issues of income and housing needs have forced them to branch out.

“We’ve widened the search to male veterans can apply, pretty much any veteran,” the CEO said. “Then also in the Tri-State region. So before it was just Indiana, and now it’s also Illinois and Kentucky.”

She said they may even consider building larger homes if things persist.

The key, however, is getting applicants, even if you’re not sure you’ll qualify.

“It’s okay because we’ll put you on a path to hopefully qualify for a JD Sheth home in the future,” Sheth said.

For now, their homes will accommodate up to four people.

Click here to see more information about how to apply for housing.

