GPD: Inmate escapes Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center

MUHLENBERG, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Police Department says they received a complaint of an escaped inmate Sunday morning.

GPD says the call came in around 1 a.m., and the inmate escaped from Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

According to a social media post, Muhlenberg County Detention Center deployed a K9 unit to search for the inmate.

Officials say officers found an unsecured door at the former South Middle School. It was determined that 22-year-old Dallas Ferguson was possibly inside the building.

Officers and deputies searched the building along with the schools principal, Brian Lile.

Based on camera footage, Lile determined Ferguson changed clothes and was possibly in the ceiling of the building.

Greenville Fire Department assisted with a ladder.

Officials say Ferguson voluntarily exited the ceiling once they were able to get the ladder up.

Ferguson was arrested and is facing burglary, theft and other charges.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the escape from the detention center.

