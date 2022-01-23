Birthday Club
Firefighters respond to Evansville house fire

EFD: 8 dogs killed in house fire, no human injuries reported
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville family was displaced this weekend after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane at around 3:15 p.m.

EFD officials say four adults and two children were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out unharmed. However, crews say eight dogs were killed as a result of the house fire.

Fire officials say the home was completely engulfed in flames, but crews were able to put out the fire in about 30 minutes.

According to a press release, the American Red Cross has been notified and is working to help the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

