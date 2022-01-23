Conley’s Career High leads KWC Women to Big win at Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, MI. (WFIE) - It may have been a cold Saturday afternoon in Michigan, but the Panthers were hot, shooting over 50% in the first half en-route to a comfortable 78-57 victory over the host Chargers. Corina Conley was phenomenal, going 7-11 from the field and 3-5 from three to lead the Panthers with 19 points.

With the win KWC moves to 12-6 (9-3 G-MAC) while HC falls to 10-7 (7-4 G-MAC).

KWC never trailed, opening the game with a 9-0 run capped off by a Jordyn Barga layup. After HC managed to cut the KWC lead to just one with four minutes left in the quarter, Corina Conley and Cali Nolot stopped the run with two quick buckets to extend the lead back to five. Emma Johnson hit a three near the end of the quarter and Wesleyan led 20-15 after one.

Up 29-25 with 4:30 left in the half, Shiya Hoosier hit a three to start a 16-6 run that saw Wesleyan extend their lead from just four to 14. Nolot scored the final five points of the quarter for the Panthers and KWC led 45-31 at the break.

Hillsdale opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the KWC lead to six, but free throws from Barga and a big three from Corina Conley stopped any momentum the Chargers thought they had. Conley hit three total shots from behind the arc in the quarter and Wesleyan led 63-48 after three.

Nolot scored nine of the Panther’s 15 fourth quarter points and the Wesleyan defense held HC to just 4-15 from the field in the final frame to secure the 21-point victory.

Corina Conley led the Panthers with 19 points, followed by Cali Nolot (18), Jordyn Barga (11), and Emma Johnson (11). Barga hauled in seven boards while Nolot tallied five assists.

KWC shot 31-71 (43.7%) for the game and 9-26 (34.6%) from behind the arc. Hillsdale shot 20-55 (36.4%) overall and just a mere 5-26 (19.2%) from three.

Wesleyan put up a season high 71 shots in the win and nearly matched their season high with 41 total rebounds.

For the first time in three weeks, the Panthers will be at home next Thursday. They play host to the Malone Pioneers, with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.

