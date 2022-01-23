Cold and dry week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Southerly winds and some sunshine helped nudge temperatures into the upper 40s on Sunday. The week ahead will drop back into the deep freeze. Monday will be the warmest day with partly sunny skies and a high near 50. Southwest winds will kick up to 15-25 mph. A cold front will bring the chill back Tuesday as highs only reach 32, and lows on Wednesday morning will settle into the low teens. Wednesday’s high will settle around 30. Thursday starts in the mid teens but will warm into the lower 40s. The third shot of cold air arrives on Friday and will cap the high in the mid 30s and allow lows in the teens on Saturday morning. Slight chance for snow showers/flurries on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.