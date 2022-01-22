Warrick Co. School Corporation extends masking policy

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County School Corporation has extended their masking policy through the beginning of February.

WCSC officials say the schools will require masks through Friday, February 4.

They say this is to reduce WCSC’s potential impact on contributing to the community spread of the Covid-19 virus. It is also to avoid a significant amount of contact tracing and quarantining as the number of cases remain high.

According to a press release, the conditions will be reevaluated at the end of next week and families will be updated Feb. 4 regarding the school’s future plans.

Officials say important updates will be on the WCSC website regarding Covid-19 information.

