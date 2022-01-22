Warmer Sunday

Birthday Club
1/21 14 First Alert
1/21 14 First Alert
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday, high temps climbed above freezing for the first time since Wednesday. Partly sunny skies and not as cold as high temps reached the mid-30s. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and slightly warmer as high temperatures reach the lower 40s. However, a dry cold front will drop temperatures into the upper 30s during the afternoon behind northwest winds. Sunday night, partly cloudy with lows near 20-degrees.

Monday, a warm front will cycle through elevating temps into the upper 40s during the afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny with southerly winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour.  Monday night, partly with lows temps in the lower 20s.

Tuesday, partly sunny and colder as high temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cold as lows drop into the low teens.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

