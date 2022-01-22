Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

VCSO says goodbye to K9 Ali

K9 Ali
K9 Ali(Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc.)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of their K9′s on Saturday.

According to a social media post, K9 Ali recently had health issues and it was time to end his suffering.

They say in typical police K9 fashion, Ali took one last bite on the bite sleeve before going into the vet.

K9 Ali served the Evansville community for 8 years and retired early last year.

The K9 was surrounded by his handler, Deputy Baehl and his family.

Officials say his burial will be at a later date at the FOP PAL Camp K9 Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Ronald Lemon. Right: Sidnee Roberts.
Officers: Fentanyl & meth found during traffic stop, 2 people arrested
Affidavit: Traffic stop in Evansville leads to dealing, neglect arrests
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Tyson Foods in Robards
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Kobe Smith
Officers: Vehicle hit multiple times by gunfire in Owensboro, arrest made

Latest News

Owensboro Police Department investigating shooting; one juvenile injured
Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks returned to his home on Friday after over four months...
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks returns home following months of recovery in hospital
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks returns home following months of recovery in hospital
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks returns home following months of recovery in hospital
Vehicle crashes through ABBA’s Music in Henderson
Vehicle crashes through ABBA’s Music in Henderson