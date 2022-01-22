VCSO says goodbye to K9 Ali

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of their K9′s on Saturday.

According to a social media post, K9 Ali recently had health issues and it was time to end his suffering.

They say in typical police K9 fashion, Ali took one last bite on the bite sleeve before going into the vet.

K9 Ali served the Evansville community for 8 years and retired early last year.

The K9 was surrounded by his handler, Deputy Baehl and his family.

Officials say his burial will be at a later date at the FOP PAL Camp K9 Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.