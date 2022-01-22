Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks returns home following months of recovery in hospital

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks returned home on Friday – four months after he was shot in the head in the line of duty.

Deputy Hicks’s father, Keith Hicks, tweeted photos of him as he was let out of the hospital.

4 months and 2 days after being shot our son Bryan walks out of the hospital to go HOME!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kl7EBL4t38 — Keith Hicks (@KeithHicks35) January 21, 2022

In December, a crowd welcomed him back to Evansville, and his parents had told 14 News they had been amazed by his progress.

“He’s worked hard,” his father said. “When he first got there – no movement in the right leg, no movement in the right arm, but now he’s able to use them, he can function with them, he can walk.”

See you at HOME!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hofscVXW9M — Keith Hicks (@KeithHicks35) January 21, 2022

He stayed at Deaconess, and he’s received more treatments and had a few more procedures.

His father wrote 14 News on Friday saying that Deputy Hicks would have another round of rehabilitation therapy, but otherwise, “things are looking GREAT.”

