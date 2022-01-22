Birthday Club
Owensboro Police Department investigating shooting; one juvenile injured

(Source: Gray News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 12:20 a.m. on the 3900 block of Carpenter Drive.

According to a press release, when officers arrived they found a juvenile male with a single gunshot wound.

OPD says that juvenile was taken to a hospital and his injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers say a house was also hit several times, but no one inside was hurt.

OPD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

This is an ongoing investigation.

