Lampion Center’s annual fundraiser hitting the road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the pandemic, the Lampion Center will host their annual Chocolate Affair fundraiser as a drive-thru this year.

They’re calling this years event “Chocolate in Your Car.”

At the event, guests can stop their cars at each station and receive treats like champagne or sparkling juice, charcuterie appetizers, and chocolate desserts from local chocolatiers.

We spoke to the Lampion Center’s Development Director, Jennifer Childress, about their decision to make the change this year.

“Our mission is to do the best and provide the best for kids and families in our community,” Childress said. “We don’t feel like in good conscience that we can have a big fancy event and have everybody together and potentially have a superspreader.”

Childress says despite the change this year to limit contact, the meaning behind the fundraiser remains the same.

“Every time we raise money through Chocolate Affair, or through a donor outreach, or however we’re raising money in the community, every dollar that we raise goes back to provide those counseling services,” Childress said.

The “Chocolate in Your Car” drive-thru event will take place on Saturday, February 5, at the University of Evansville Oval Drive from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

