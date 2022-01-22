Free tax prep offered in Henderson
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tax season is approaching, and a free tax preparation site is now open in Henderson County.
The free service is located at the Henderson Housing Authority. The site is open every Saturday from 9 a.m to noon, as well as Mondays and Tuesdays from noon until 7 p.m.
The service includes electronic filings and is available to incomes up to $72,000. For appointments, people can call or text 270-827-3505, or click here for more information.
