Free tax prep offered in Henderson

Begins January 24th(25 News Staff)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tax season is approaching, and a free tax preparation site is now open in Henderson County.

The free service is located at the Henderson Housing Authority. The site is open every Saturday from 9 a.m to noon, as well as Mondays and Tuesdays from noon until 7 p.m.

The service includes electronic filings and is available to incomes up to $72,000. For appointments, people can call or text 270-827-3505, or click here for more information.

