Feit Cracks 1,000, as Lady Aces fall at Loyola

CHICAGO (WFIE) - On a night that saw junior guard/forward reach the 1,000 point mark, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team suffered a cold shooting evening in a 68-54 loss to Loyola Chicago on Friday night in Chicago, Ill.

The Normal, Ill. native’s feat puts her in the record books as just the 21st player in program history to reach 1,000 points and the fourth fastest to achieve the mark.

Feit finished the night at the top of the scoring sheet, joined by senior guard Anna Newman with nine points each. Feit missed her 10th double-double of the season by just one point, finishing with 11 boards. On the night, Evansville displayed balanced scoring with six Aces ending the game with eight points or more, including all five starters and freshman Elly Morgan off the bench. The Ramblers were powered by Allison Day, who tallied a game-best 21 points on 10-17 shooting.

A close game from the outset, Evansville’s defense kept it in the game in the first quarter. The Ramblers shot just 35.3% (6-17) from the field in the opening quarter and held a lead no larger than five with three and a half minutes left. The Aces chipped away at the deficit over the final minutes of the opening quarter to trail by just three at 17-14 heading into the second quarter, despite cold shooting of its own, hitting just five of its 14 attempts in the first 10 minutes.

The second quarter was marked by a tough shooting stretch for the Aces, but Evansville benefited from an aggressive approach to get to the rim. In the second period, Evansville hit just two of its 12 attempts from the field (15.4%), but showcased a penchant for getting the the basket. When the Aces drove to the rim, good things happened in the second as UE shot 18 free throws in the quarter, hitting 16 of them. After Loyola’s lead swelled as large as seven just minutes into the period, the Aces battled back, eventually taking the lead at 30-29 on a jumper from Feit with 2:16 left in the half, a shot that helped Feit reach the 1,000 point mark. The Ramblers would close the half on a 6-1 run as the Aces kept it close going to the half at 35-31.

Out of the break, Loyola’s offense stayed consistent, but the Aces were able to hang right with the Ramblers. The home side’s advantage never grew higher than four in the first 6:30 of the half, but a late quarter run helped secure the lead for Loyola. Defensively, the Ramblers were able to limit fouls and continue to hold the Aces from stringing together baskets in the final three minutes as Loyola manufactured a 15-3 run to increase its lead as high as 15, leading 54-39 going into the final 10 minutes.

Evansville continued to battle throughout the final stanza, winning the fourth quarter, 15-14, despite shots continuing to not fall as the Ramblers captured the 68-54 win.

The Aces close the weekend on Sunday with a 1 PM matchup with Valparaiso in Valparaiso, Ind.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.