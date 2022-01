EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ford Center has announced that Thomas Rhett will be making a stop in Evansville later this year.

He’ll be coming to the Ford Center on October 14 for his Bring The Bar To You Tour.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on January 28 at 10 a.m.

