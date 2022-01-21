Shing-Lee Chinese restaurant in downtown Evansville closing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time Chinese restaurant in downtown Evansville is closing at the end of the week.

Shing-Lee owners, Frankie and Ling Jung sold the restaurant, according to the downtown Evansville Facebook page.

The post says they’ve been in business on Main Street for more than 50 years. They opened back in 1971.

They had to close for a couple of years due to a fire in the building next door in 2016.

