Sheriff: Nearly 20 inmates sick with COVID at Posey Co. Jail

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are monitoring around 20 active COVID-19 cases among the inmate population at the Posey County Jail, according to Sheriff Tom Latham.

The Sheriff told 14 News that jail officials are operating with 10-14 day quarantine procedures. He also says sick inmates are being kept separate from the rest of the jail population.

Sheriff Latham says all the inmates who have tested positive are considered mild cases.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.