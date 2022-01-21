Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Sheriff: Nearly 20 inmates sick with COVID at Posey Co. Jail

Local Jails Monitoring COVID-19 Situation
Local Jails Monitoring COVID-19 Situation(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are monitoring around 20 active COVID-19 cases among the inmate population at the Posey County Jail, according to Sheriff Tom Latham.

The Sheriff told 14 News that jail officials are operating with 10-14 day quarantine procedures. He also says sick inmates are being kept separate from the rest of the jail population.

Sheriff Latham says all the inmates who have tested positive are considered mild cases.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johns Hopkins study ranks Deaconess in top ten for most ‘unnecessary’ care
Schools canceling events, some releasing early due to weather
Tyson Foods in Robards
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found.
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found
Todd Johnson Jr.
Evansville man sentenced to more than 17 years for drugging and sexually exploiting a child

Latest News

Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Henderson Police Chief retiring
Henderson Police Chief retiring
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
EVSC bus driver shortage leads to delays
EVSC bus driver shortage leads to delays