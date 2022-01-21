Officers: Vehicle hit multiple times by gunfire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officers were called to a report of a shots fired Thursday night.

That was in the area of East 26th Street and Strawbridge Place.

Officers say a vehicle with people inside was hit multiple times by gunfire.

They say no one was injured.

If you have any information about his incident, call Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.