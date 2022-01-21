Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Officers: Vehicle hit multiple times by gunfire in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officers were called to a report of a shots fired Thursday night.

That was in the area of East 26th Street and Strawbridge Place.

Officers say a vehicle with people inside was hit multiple times by gunfire.

They say no one was injured.

If you have any information about his incident, call Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Foods in Robards
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Johns Hopkins study ranks Deaconess in top ten for most ‘unnecessary’ care
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found.
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
2 people charged in connection to the death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas.
2 people charged in connection to death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas

Latest News

Thomas Rhett coming to the Ford Center.
Thomas Rhett coming to Ford Center
Left: Ronald Lemon. Right: Sidnee Roberts.
Officers: Fentanyl & meth found during traffic stop, 2 people arrested
Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant closing.
Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant in downtown Evansville closing
EVPL offering free tax assistance