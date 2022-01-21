Officers: Vehicle hit multiple times by gunfire in Owensboro
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officers were called to a report of a shots fired Thursday night.
That was in the area of East 26th Street and Strawbridge Place.
Officers say a vehicle with people inside was hit multiple times by gunfire.
They say no one was injured.
If you have any information about his incident, call Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
