Officers: Fentanyl & meth found during traffic stop, 2 people arrested

Left: Ronald Lemon. Right: Sidnee Roberts.
Left: Ronald Lemon. Right: Sidnee Roberts.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop on Thursday night led to the arrest of two people on drug trafficking charges.

Officers say a car ran through a stop sign at Henning and Madison Avenue in Evansville.

Officers pulled the vehicle over in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.

Authorities say they learned the driver, 34-year-old Robert Lemon, only had a learner’s permit and not a valid driver’s license.

They say Roberts was the owner of the car and allowed officers to search it.

Officers say they found a bag behind the driver’s seat.

In the bag, authorities say they found about 17 grams of crystal-like substances that tested positive for methamphetamine.

They say they also found about 170 blue pills that officers recognized as pressed Oxycodone pills. They say those pills tested positive for fentanyl.

Both Lemon and his passenger, 24-year-old Sidnee Roberts, were arrested.

They are each facing a long list of drug-dealing and possession charges.

According to an affidavit, Roberts had a previous conviction for dealing methamphetamine in April of 2019 in Vanderburgh County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

