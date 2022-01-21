Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

National Pie Day coming Sunday

Lt. Gov. Crouch visits pie shop for Ind. Grown agricultural initiative
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch stopped by The Be Happy Pie Company in Newburgh Friday.

The Lt. Gov. not only went to get a head start on National Pie Day, but also to check on one of the Indiana Grown Initiative products.

The Indiana Grown agricultural initiative promotes entrepreneurs and small businesses like Be Happy Pie Company while encouraging Hoosiers to shop locally.

“Be Happy Pie Company is one of our Indiana Grown Members, so of course I want to be here to support them, but then Sunday, January 23 is National Pie Day, and so what better place to be in Evansville than at the Be Happy Pie Company and celebrate National Pie Day,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “And as you can see by the board, you can get just about any kind of pie that you want.”

Small businesses and entrepreneurs who wish to join the Indiana Grown Initiative can sign up on their website.

National Pie Day is Sunday, January 23.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Foods in Robards
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Johns Hopkins study ranks Deaconess in top ten for most ‘unnecessary’ care
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found.
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
Left: Ronald Lemon. Right: Sidnee Roberts.
Officers: Fentanyl & meth found during traffic stop, 2 people arrested

Latest News

Hopkins Co. Schools operating under mask required policy
Hopkins Co. Schools operating under mask required policy
Alegria Accessories celebrates one year business anniversary
Alegria Accessories celebrates one year anniversary
National Pie Day coming Sunday
National Pie Day coming Sunday
Vehicle crashes through ABBA’s Music in Henderson
Vehicle crashes through ABBA’s Music in Henderson