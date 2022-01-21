National Pie Day coming Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch stopped by The Be Happy Pie Company in Newburgh Friday.

The Lt. Gov. not only went to get a head start on National Pie Day, but also to check on one of the Indiana Grown Initiative products.

The Indiana Grown agricultural initiative promotes entrepreneurs and small businesses like Be Happy Pie Company while encouraging Hoosiers to shop locally.

“Be Happy Pie Company is one of our Indiana Grown Members, so of course I want to be here to support them, but then Sunday, January 23 is National Pie Day, and so what better place to be in Evansville than at the Be Happy Pie Company and celebrate National Pie Day,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “And as you can see by the board, you can get just about any kind of pie that you want.”

Small businesses and entrepreneurs who wish to join the Indiana Grown Initiative can sign up on their website.

National Pie Day is Sunday, January 23.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.