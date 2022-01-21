Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Muhlenberg Co. to start holding mobile COVID testing & vaccinations

`
`(NBC12)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department is taking COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on the road.

Officials posted on the department’s Facebook page they will no longer be offering tests at their building.

A mobile unit will be stopping at different locations in the community starting next week.

The first ones up will be at New Hope Baptist Church in Central City on Tuesday, and Terrebone Pool Company in Greenville on Wednesday.

At each location, testing is from 9 to 11 in the morning while vaccines are given out from 11:15 to 12:45.

Officials say you must have an appointment.

You can make an appointment by calling 270-754-3200.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Foods in Robards
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Johns Hopkins study ranks Deaconess in top ten for most ‘unnecessary’ care
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found.
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
2 people charged in connection to the death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas.
2 people charged in connection to death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas

Latest News

Disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg Co. to close this weekend.
Disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg Co. to close this weekend
DCPS, OPS offering free lunches for students Friday
Shing-Lee Chinese restaurant in downtown Evansville closing.
Shing-Lee Chinese restaurant in downtown Evansville closing
Friday Sunrise Headlines 1/21
Friday Sunrise Headlines