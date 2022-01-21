Muhlenberg Co. to start holding mobile COVID testing & vaccinations

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department is taking COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on the road.

Officials posted on the department’s Facebook page they will no longer be offering tests at their building.

A mobile unit will be stopping at different locations in the community starting next week.

The first ones up will be at New Hope Baptist Church in Central City on Tuesday, and Terrebone Pool Company in Greenville on Wednesday.

At each location, testing is from 9 to 11 in the morning while vaccines are given out from 11:15 to 12:45.

Officials say you must have an appointment.

You can make an appointment by calling 270-754-3200.

