Ind. reports 95 new Covid-related deaths, 2 in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 17,684 new COVID-19 cases and 95 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,524,527 cases and 19,992 deaths.

The map shows 674 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 274 new cases in Warrick County, 161 new cases in Dubois County, 111 new cases in Perry County, 90 new cases in Posey County, 168 new cases in Gibson County, 57 new cases in Spencer County, and 45 new cases in Pike County.

The map also shows two new Covid-related deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new Covid-related death in Warrick County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 48,959 cases, 530 deaths

Dubois Co. - 11,418 cases, 152 deaths

Warrick Co. - 17,207 cases, 215 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,975 cases, 55 deaths

Posey Co. - 5,616 cases, 48 deaths

Gibson Co. - 9,749 cases, 126 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,574 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,278 cases, 45 deaths

