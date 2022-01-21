Hopkins Co. Schools operating under mask required policy

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools will operate under a mask required policy beginning Monday.

According to a social media post, the decision was decided based on the Covid-19 incidence rate for the county.

On Thursday, the incidence rate was 262.5.

Officials say the district will operate under a Masks Required policy the week of Jan. 24, 2022.

They say the metric is based on the COVID-19 incidence rate for Hopkins County, which involves the average daily cases per 100,000 population. The metric includes the following:

• Masks will be optional in school buildings when the incidence rate is zero to 30.9.

• A “masking while moving” policy will be followed when the incidence rate is 31 to 49.9.

• Masking will be required when the incidence rate is 50 and above.

They also say masks will continue to be worn on buses at all times under a federal requirement.

Officials say the incidence rate released by the state on Thursday evenings will determine the protocols for the following week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.