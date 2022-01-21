Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. Schools operating under mask required policy

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools will operate under a mask required policy beginning Monday.

According to a social media post, the decision was decided based on the Covid-19 incidence rate for the county.

On Thursday, the incidence rate was 262.5.

Officials say the district will operate under a Masks Required policy the week of Jan. 24, 2022.

They say the metric is based on the COVID-19 incidence rate for Hopkins County, which involves the average daily cases per 100,000 population. The metric includes the following:

• Masks will be optional in school buildings when the incidence rate is zero to 30.9.

• A “masking while moving” policy will be followed when the incidence rate is 31 to 49.9.

• Masking will be required when the incidence rate is 50 and above.

They also say masks will continue to be worn on buses at all times under a federal requirement.

Officials say the incidence rate released by the state on Thursday evenings will determine the protocols for the following week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Foods in Robards
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Johns Hopkins study ranks Deaconess in top ten for most ‘unnecessary’ care
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found.
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam

Latest News

Vehicle crashed through Abba's Music in Henderson Friday morning.
Vehicle crashes through ABBA’s Music in Henderson
Local Jails Monitoring COVID-19 Situation
Sheriff: 25 inmates sick with COVID at Posey Co. Jail
Sheriff: 25 inmates sick with COVID at Posey Co. Jail.
Sheriff: 25 inmates sick with COVID at Posey Co. Jail
Officers: Vehicle hit multiple times by gunfire in Owensboro, arrest made